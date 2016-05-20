Why don't fashionistas wear their jackets properly?

Why people at Fashion Week refuse to put their arms in their jacket sleeves

It's fashion's most baffling question: Why do the fashion pack drape their jackets over their shoulders instead of wear the item properly?

RELATED: No Ifs Or Butts: Here Are The Best Wedgies Of Fashion Week

RELATED: MBFWA Outfits That Look Like Things

Like, doesn't it fall off when you move?

Is it to avoid dreaded sweaty pits?

We asked those attending Mercedes Benz Fashion Week and they helped us solve this perplexing issue - watch the video above for answers.

Carly's jacket (yes, her arms are in the sleeves) is Interval and was provided by the fantastic team at Glue Store*

Keep up with all our coverage of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia at yahoo7.com.au/mbfwa.