Why don't fashionistas wear their jackets properly?

Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Entertainment /
Why people at Fashion Week refuse to put their arms in their jacket sleeves

It's fashion's most baffling question: Why do the fashion pack drape their jackets over their shoulders instead of wear the item properly?

Like, doesn't it fall off when you move?

Is it to avoid dreaded sweaty pits?

Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. Photo: Getty

We asked those attending Mercedes Benz Fashion Week and they helped us solve this perplexing issue - watch the video above for answers.


  • Carly's jacket (yes, her arms are in the sleeves) is Interval and was provided by the fantastic team at Glue Store*

Keep up with all our coverage of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia at yahoo7.com.au/mbfwa.

