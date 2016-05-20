OMG! Brawl nearly erupts on Sunrise!

Sunrise weather man Sam Mac was forced to intervene when an angry bystander got into a near fight with his producer live on air.

Sam was chatting to the Sunrise panel but was interrupted when he had to step in to protect his colleague.

"This guy over here is getting in the way of our producer and I'm actually a little bit concerned," said Sam before the man shuffled along.

The Sunrise panel crossed back to Sam later on, who joked about the incident.

"The man was holding a weapon which was a half eaten kebab... but everything is OK, we're all under control," he reassured the team and viewers. Phew!

