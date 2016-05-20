Fans have been in a spin since 32-year-old Sharni Vinson - known for her role as Cassie Turner on Aussie soap Home and Away - revealed on Instagram she had been receiving death threats.

Sharni Vinson opens up about receiving death threats

RELATED: Kyle Sandilands reveals his dad's death is making him sick

RELATED: Kyle Sandilands explains why he's been off air

RELATED: Listeners outraged over Kyle and Jackie O's prank call stunt

Posing with a shotgun, Vinson wrote, "Had a few death threats recently.. but not to worry. I got this."

The actress revealed the full story to Kyle and Jackie O this morning, telling the radio duo that the ordeal was "really, really bad".

"International phone scammers are trying to pose as the IRS and members of the US government, they call people around US tax time time saying they’re entitled to either a tax refund, or that they have to pay taxes that are overdue," she explained.

"They ask for fees to be paid first before the transfer can be complete and it’s really sketchy...The ways that they do it is horrendous by threatening your life and to kill you. They have your address, they have your phone number," she continued.

When the actress became the victim of one of the phone calls herself, she decided to take action.

"I called the police and I spoke to the local sheriff...I called them back, tried to get as much details as possible from them, information about what I needed to do to get the money, and had the sheriff on the whole time," she said, calling it "a three-way undercover phone call".

"When the sheriff revealed himself as being the police, this guy got very angry…he started yelling abuse, sexual insults, just hideous stuff and he hung up. He’s been calling back ever since, and leaving these detailed voice messages threatening to kill me."

Vinson revealed that since the calls began she has been suffering from "horrible nightmares".

"They’re crazy, they’re dangerous...Last night I dreamt that my head got blown off, it’s not fun!"

Stay safe, Sharni!

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.