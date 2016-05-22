Eva Longoria married José Antonio Bastón in Mexico!

Eva Longoria and José Antonio Bastón are married

The pair wed in Valle de Bravo, a stunning lakeside town nearby Mexico City.

RELATED: Eva Longoria wows in LBD

Among the 200 guests at the star-studded event were David and Victoria Beckham, Penélope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry and Mario Lopez.

Eva allegedly wore a custom-designed gown by her good friend and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham.

Eva and José began dating in 2013. Her handsome partner proposed during a vacation in Dubai in December.

“Ummmm so this happened,” Eva captioned alongside a photo of the pair sharing a kiss just moments after his proposal.

Previously the Desperate Housewives star was married to NBA star Tony Parker.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.