Did The Morning Show host Larry Emdur skip his morning coffee today?

Did Larry Emdur just say Madonna was in the Spice Girls?

While the presenter was discussing Madonna's lackluster Billboard Music Awards tribute to Prince he strangely referred to the Queen of Pop as a former Spice Girl.

Now, we're not sure when Laz is being sarcastic or not these day but we think this one wasn't meant to be a joke.

Chatting to reporter Kathryn Eisman via satellite from L.A. Larry said: "I think since she left the Spice Girls her career's gone bad," before asking co-host Kylie Gillies what she thought of former Spice Girl Madonna's performance.

We know one thing's for sure - Madge would be fuming!

Watch the video above to decide for yourself if Larry really thinks Madonna was in the Spice Girls.