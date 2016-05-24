Is there a female 'James Bond' on the way?

Gillian Anderson has rather gamely responded to fan chat suggesting that she’d make the perfect replacement for current 007 Daniel Craig.

And it seems that she might well be up for it.

After a fan knocked up a poster with the X Files star front and centre on the Skyfall poster, she gleefully tweeted it to her near 500,000 followers.

"It’s Bond. Jane Bond," she wrote.

"Thanks for all the votes! (And sorry, don’t know who made poster but I love it!) #NextBond."

You have to admit, that if the next Bond were to be a lady, she’d be an excellent choice, and thus far, the message has 18,000 likes and nearly 8000 retweets.

There’s long been talk of a female Bond, but whether it would actually come to fruition is very much open to debate.

But it does sound like the job is soon to be vacant.

Reports emerged last week that Daniel Craig has turned down a £68 million offer to make more two movies in the 007 series.

"Daniel is done – pure and simple – he told top brass at MGM after Spectre, a source told the Daily Mail.

"They threw huge amounts of money at him, but it just wasn’t what he wanted.

"He had told people after shooting that this would be his final outing, but the film company still felt he could come around after Spectre if he was offered a money deal."

It was also reported last week that certain bookies had suspended betting on Tom Hiddleston becoming the next 007 after a flurry of high-value punts.

So far neither MGM nor Bond production company Eon has commented on whether the search for a new Bond is on or not.

