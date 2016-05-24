News

Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant
Kochie shares his thoughts on kissing

It's the age old question that's mystified philosophers for millennia: Do people have a signature kissing style?

Well, according to Sunrise host Samantha Armytage the answer is a resounding 'yes'.

The blonde beauty was chatting about Seven's new show Kiss, Bang, Love with her co-host David 'Kochie' Koch who asked: "Do people have a signature kiss?"

Kochie asks the big question. Source: Seven

"I don't know," Sam replied. "I do".

Commenting on the show, newsreader Natalie Barr said she felt "so awkward" watching it but "couldn't look away".

Natalie said the show was "so awkward" but yet couldn't look away. Source: Seven

Sam added that kissing was "quite an art", prompting Kochie to reveal one of his biggest smooching irks: Trying to snog with a "big honker".

Kochie revealed his struggles of trying to kiss with a "big honker". Source: Seven

"Does it get in the way?" Sam asked.

"Yeah, sometimes," Kochie replied, before giving an example of how he has to twist his head when laying kiss on his missus, Libby.

Kochie giving Sam a lesson in how to kiss with a "big honker". Source: Seven

"I almost gave Lib a black eye once," he said.

The revealing chat didn't end there, with Kochie adding how "amazing it was how tingly you can get when kissing".

Kochie and his long-suffering wife Libby. Source: AAP

"Have you ever thought about that?" Kochie asked Sam, who shut him down with a sly-smile and a very quick: "No, I haven't".

Looks like Sam couldn't stop the giggles after learning a little bit TMI about her co-host. Source: Seven

Oh Kochie, we feel like we're really getting to know you!



