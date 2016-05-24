It's the age old question that's mystified philosophers for millennia: Do people have a signature kissing style?

Kochie shares his thoughts on kissing

RELATED: Kochie pokes fun at Sam's dating life

WATCH: Kochie cops a cream pie to the face

WATCH: Kochie's hilarious showgirl blooper

Well, according to Sunrise host Samantha Armytage the answer is a resounding 'yes'.

The blonde beauty was chatting about Seven's new show Kiss, Bang, Love with her co-host David 'Kochie' Koch who asked: "Do people have a signature kiss?"

"I don't know," Sam replied. "I do".

Commenting on the show, newsreader Natalie Barr said she felt "so awkward" watching it but "couldn't look away".

Sam added that kissing was "quite an art", prompting Kochie to reveal one of his biggest smooching irks: Trying to snog with a "big honker".

"Does it get in the way?" Sam asked.

"Yeah, sometimes," Kochie replied, before giving an example of how he has to twist his head when laying kiss on his missus, Libby.

"I almost gave Lib a black eye once," he said.

The revealing chat didn't end there, with Kochie adding how "amazing it was how tingly you can get when kissing".

"Have you ever thought about that?" Kochie asked Sam, who shut him down with a sly-smile and a very quick: "No, I haven't".

Oh Kochie, we feel like we're really getting to know you!

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.