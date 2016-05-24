Fans of The Morning Show host let out a collective "aww" this morning, when Larry Emdur posted an adorable throwback snap of him sewing as a child.

Exclusive: Why Larry Emdur kept his sewing skills a secret

"I learnt how to sew when I was a kid so if I didn't make it in tv I could've been a dress maker . #couldstillhappen" he captioned the picture.

It turns out 51-year-old has a pretty good (and cheeky!) reason for keeping his domestic skills under wraps for all these years.

"Mum taught me important stuff like how to sew and iron my own shirts," he exclusively told Yahoo7 Entertainment.

"These are secret skills, I have never ever told Sylvie this otherwise she’d have me darning all the socks and ironing all the clothes."

The TV host also revealed that his wife isn't aware that he "knows how to use the dish washer". Guess she does now, Larry!

Fans were especially thrilled with the childhood snap - which shows Larry in a purple singlet, with a freckled face and a mop-style haircut.

"That's the cutest face ever," wrote one fan on Instagram.

"Just look at those gorgeous freckles!" said another.

