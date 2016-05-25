Kardashian love child scandal

"They actually can't do anything except have a big arse."

It's about to get a whole lot more confusing to keep up with the Kardashians now that two secret siblings have allegedly come out of the woodwork.

According to The Sun, a man and woman have reportedly come forward claiming to be kids of the late Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003.

The bombshell has come as a shock to the Kardashian clan, which includes Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Robert and their half-sisters Kylie and Kendall.

A friend of the famous family revealed to Radar Online: "Another woman from LA and a New York man are claiming to be Robert’s kids and demanding answers - it’s sent the entire family into meltdown.

"If it’s true, they would have been conceived after he left Kris (Jenner), but the emotional rollercoaster these claims put on the family are horrific."

In 2013, rumours surfaced that Robert Kardashian had a secret daughter named Emilia Morales, but they turned out to be false.

The source added: "Kris is confident these are just as false as the Morales case, but in the meantime it’s sent them all into uproar."

