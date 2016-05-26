Is Johnny Depp's Aussie co-star to blame for his divorce?

Is Australian actress Mia Wasikowska the reason why Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are headed for divorce?

Is Johnny Depp's co-star to blame for his divorce?

Recent reports reveal that Amber was threatened by Johnny's growing bond with the Aussie actress who he worked alongside with in the film Alice Through the Looking Glass.

"Mia looked up to Johnny a tad too much for Amber's liking, and she felt the father-daughter vibe between them had crossed the line and that Mia was falling for her mentor and Johnny was lapping up the adoration," an insider spilled to The Fix.

"She accused Johnny of cheating on her and he just walked out and called her a jealous monkey... [Amber] needs to be number one at all times, and that is not how Johnny made her feel.

Yikes!

The couple announced their divorce earlier today after 15 months of marriage.

According to TMZ, Amber Heard filed her divorce petition earlier this week, citing "irreconcilable differences''.

The couple are not thought to have put a pre-nuptial agreement in place before they tied the knot in February 2015.

The 30-year-old actress sought spousal support in her divorce claim, but Depp has since filed a response through his lawyer Laura Wasser asking for Amber's maintenance claim to be turned down.

