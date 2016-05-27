She might work on breakfast television, but that doesn't stop Sunrise's Samantha Armytage from enjoying some late-night catch-ups with her girlfriends.

Sam Armytage and Rebecca Gibney are totally BFFs

The 38-year-old took to social media last night to share a picture of herself cuddling up to fellow Seven star and Wanted actress Rebecca Gibney.

Sam captioned the picture: 'I found Lola!! @rebeccagibney_ #wanted', in reference to Rebecca's role on the hit TV show.

And it turns out the love was mutual, with Rebecca also sharing a cute snap on her Instagram account which showed the two women laughing.

But Rebecca's message was a little cheekier, and seemed aimed at Sam's co-host, David Kochie: 'Kochie @sam_armytage may be a bit late tomorrow....#shesontherun #withlola #newcostar #wanted.'

The pair were also joined by Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell, with Rebecca sharing this picture showing the three amigos looking happy and relaxed.

She wrote: 'Dinner with these babes @sam_armytage @michaeljpell - keeping them up on a school night... #sunrise #spunks.'

Ok, those are some squad goals right there!

