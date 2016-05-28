'Glee' star Mark Salling indicted for child porn

Mark Salling has been indicted for charges related to child pornography.

RELATED: Mark Salling settles sexual battery case

TMZ reports that the 33-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Glee - has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts.

He could face up to 20 years in prison for the charge of receiving child porn and 20 years for possession.

U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker said: "Young victims are harmed every time an image is generated, every time it is distributed and every time it is viewed."

Last year Mark's residence was searched by LAPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, where they allegedly found hundreds of indecent images of young children.

The police were reportedly tipped off by one of Mark's ex-girlfriends and he was brought to Los Angeles' Downtown jail.

This was not the first time last year that the actor was in trouble with the law, after he was previously sued by ex-girlfriend Roxanne Gorzela for sexual battery.

She claimed he forced her to have unprotected sex with him and then later, when she confronted him over his actions, he allegedly pushed her to the ground and caused injury to her knees.

The pair settled the case for a reported $2.7 million and whilst the sexual battery case was dropped, Mark admitted to causing her to fall and injure herself through negligence.

