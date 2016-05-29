Khloe Kardashian: Scott Disick will 'forever' be my best friend

Scott Disick feels 'supported' by the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian says Scott Disick will "forever" be her best friend.

RELATED: Scott Disick has epic social media fail, gets trolled by Internet

RELATED: You won't believe how much Rob and Chyna are being paid for their baby pics

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian files for divorce...again!

WATCH: Kanye West hits 'peak Kanye' on Ellen

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to praise her "brother and bestie" Scott - who has Mason, six, Penelope, three and Reign, 19 months, with Khloe's sister and his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian.

She captioned a photo of them: "We've been through it all and I wouldn't have it any other way! Forever my brother and forever my bestie! Love you @letthelordbewithyou. (sic)"

And despite Scott splitting from the 36-year-old television personality, he has remained close with the Kardashian Jenner family and has a "real connection" with Caitlyn Jenner, who was known as Bruce Jenner before she underwent a gender transition.

Scott shared: "I see a dramatic change, and not visually so much, but really just emotionally. I really believe when Caitlyn was Bruce, he was really shut off and angry and just wasn't happy, and now that she can be who she really wants to be, it's a whole different person, and I feel a real connection."

Meanwhile, Scott is keen to reunite with Kourtney, admitting it is "the dream".

He gushed: "I think that that would be, like, the dream. End of the day, I would love to see us work everything out, and be in love again, and watch movies together, and be intimate, and love each other, and be best friends. But I also don't want to just rush into something that doesn't make sense."

And Kourtney hasn't ruled out the idea of getting back together either, adding: "I don't know. We're not getting back together right now, but I don't know what the future holds in life, in God's plan. But we're just doing our best to be the best parents. Like, he came with us to Vail and it was great. But, like, we're friends at this point."

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.