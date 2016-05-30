It’s no secret that the Ghostbusters reboot has come under a lot of heavy fire, but one of its stars, Melissa McCarthy, has hit back at the haters by telling them to go and make some friends.

Melissa McCarthy hits back at Ghostbusters haters

The Paul Feig production sees a reboot of the classic franchise now centre on an all-female cast rather than an all-male one, with the actors themselves has come under scrutiny from disapproving internet trolls.

Speaking to the Guardian, McCarthy shared her thoughts on the rather harsh and outright nasty things people have been saying about the idea of women replacing men.

Some claim they’re not criticising it for sexist reasons, but simply because they don’t like the look of the movie based on the trailer footage, yet others aren’t holding back in their misogyny regarding the decision.

"All those comments - 'You’re ruining my childhood!' - I mean, really," she shared.

It’s refreshing to hear film stars bite back, rather than stay tight-lipped.

Leslie Jones has already tweeted a number of responses to the negativity around the actress’s character being a street smart, non-scientist (who’s black), compared to the other three who are already part of the science/’busting team and are white.

Director Paul Feig has also fought back against some of the more vile internet comments surrounding his film, so it’s apparent the entire cast and crew are on the same wavelength in terms of standing united against the sexism.

"Four women doing any movie on earth will destroy your childhood?" McCarthy goes on to ask, clearly bemused that fans of the original films starring Dan Aykroyd, the late Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Bill Murray are getting far too pent-up about the situation.

"I have a visual of those people not having a Ben, not having friends, so they’re just sitting there and spewing hate into this fake world of the internet. I just hope they find a friend," she rounded off with.

And it’s true, people should probably stop being so hateful and abusive behind a computer screen in regards to the film and simply judge it once they’ve actually seen it.

But with some internet film bods - male, of course - already declaring the won’t be seeing or reviewing the movie out of a skewered principle, it feels like McCarthy’s banging her head against a brick wall.

Ghostbusters is released on July 14, 2016.

