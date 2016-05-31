Kit Harington blasts sexism faced by male actors

***POSSIBLE SPOILER ALERT***

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington reckons male actors face the same kind of "demeaning" sexism as female stars.

The actor, who plays Jon Snow on the hit series, revealed he feels typecast as "a head of hair or a set of looks", adding he felt "uncomfortable" filming topless scenes.

"There's a sexism that happens towards men," the 29-year-old told the Sunday Times Magazine.

"There's definitely a sexism in our industry that happens towards women, and there is towards men as well.

"At some points during photoshoots when I'm asked to strip down, I felt that. If I felt I was being employed just for my looks, I'd stop acting," he added.

Kit complained he feels there is one rule for men in the industry and a separate one for women.

"I think there is a double standard. If you said to a girl, "Do you like being called a babe?" and she said, "No, not really," she'd be absolutely right.

"I like to think of myself as more than a head of hair or a set of looks. It's demeaning," he explained.

