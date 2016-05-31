Barack Obama covers Rihanna's 'Work'

We knew it was only a matter of time before clever YouTuber Baracksdubs created this Rihanna x Barack Obama mash-up.
RELATED: Rihanna stars scholarship program
RELATED: Rihanna is enjoying single life
The US president "sings" along to Rihanna and Drake's uber catchy song Work with a series of different speeches - only this time we can actually understand the lyrics to the track.
The YouTuber created the clip to celebrate NOT working on Memorial Day. Go figure...
On a side note, apologies in advance for getting this song stuck in your head (again) - we promise it's totally worth it.
Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.