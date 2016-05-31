We knew it was only a matter of time before clever YouTuber Baracksdubs created this Rihanna x Barack Obama mash-up.

Barack Obama covers Rihanna's 'Work'

The US president "sings" along to Rihanna and Drake's uber catchy song Work with a series of different speeches - only this time we can actually understand the lyrics to the track.

The YouTuber created the clip to celebrate NOT working on Memorial Day. Go figure...

On a side note, apologies in advance for getting this song stuck in your head (again) - we promise it's totally worth it.

