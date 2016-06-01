Tomorrow When the War Began is the kind of story that stays with you. This is proven by the fact that 23 years after the first book came out, a new television series has been made for ABC3.

Revisiting 'Tomorrow When the War Began' with Molly Daniels

The six-part adventure series tells the story of a group of young Australian friends who find themselves in the midst of a hostile takeover by a newly forced Asian Coalition - and the story certainly stayed with actress Molly Daniels.

"I read all the books when I was about 12," she tells Yahoo7 Entertainment. "I totally loved them. Once I got the part, I read them again."

Molly stars as protagonist Ellie, who becomes the leader of the pack, possessing some traits she relates to.

"She has this leadership, and a kind of controlling nature, but it comes out of a love for the people she is around, like her friends and family."

Forced to grow up quickly, Ellie and her friends are among the few remaining 'free' Australians, and they must learn how to defend themselves against hostile occupiers - but Molly thinks perhaps they react a little too well!

"I don’t know how none of the characters has more of a breakdown straight away, because I would be the one sobbing hysterically."

The good news for fans of the books is that while there are some differences on the small screen, the essence of the story stays true.

"Book fans will enjoy the series," explains Molly. "I think the heart of the books and the heart of all the characters is the strongest thing that has come from book to screen."

With the DVD out today for the first season, now is the perfect time to revisit the series – or to introduce your new readers to Ellie, Homer, Lee, Robyn, Chris, Corrie and Fi.

