'Witnesses' say Amber Heard is 'lying' about iPhone beating

'Witnesses' say Amber Heard is a 'liar'

Two witnesses have come forward claiming they heard Amber Heard yelling for Johnny Depp to "stop hitting her" despite standing more than five metres away from him.

RELATED: Amber Heard to make police statement

RELATED: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's relationship was 'non-stop drama'

RELATED: Claims Amber Heard was 'married' to her former girlfriend

TMZ reports two security guards, Jerry Judge and Sean Brett, were standing outside the room where Amber and Johnny were arguing when they heard the actress scream.

The guards claim "within a second" they ran into the room and saw Johnny in the kitchen and Amber on the couch in the living room.

Both guards say Johnny was standing at least six metres away from Amber.

According to TMZ both guards claim it was actually Amber who would regularly fly into rages during her and Johnny's 15-month marriage.

They say she would regularly scream at him, throw bottles, and charge at him. They added they were also frequently forced to pull her off Johnny.

The actress has claimed her alleged injuries were caused when Johnny threw an iPhone at her face. But both guards are rejecting Amber's claims and instead supporting the original police report - she had no visible injuries.

Amber has been granted a temporary restraining order against Johnny, which instructs the actorto remain 100 yards away from his wife at all times.

The pair are not thought to have put a pre-nuptial agreement in place before they wed in February 2015 in Los Angeles, followed by another ceremony in the Bahamas.

The former couple met on the set of 2011 film The Rum Diary

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.