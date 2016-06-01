He was known as the suave gangster from the hit film Goodfellas.

What's happened to Ray Liotta's face?

But fans of Ray Liotta have been left shocked after the veteran actor's bizarre appearance on a British breakfast show.

The 61-year-old was on Good Morning Britain to promote his new cop drama Shades of Blue, but the interview was overshadowed by actor's strange behavior and new look.

Viewers were left shocked by Ray's face - which appeared overly taut and quite bloated. A far cry from his the boyish good looks he is known for.

Adding insult to injury, Ray's behavior also left audience members aghast - after he began the interview by spitting out a piece of chewing gum and dropping it on the floor.

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Oh dear. What's up with Ray Liotta on #gmb — Rachel Oakes (@OAKESR) May 31, 2016

Ray Liotta looks like an old Michael Myers mask. — Magic Del (@magicdel) May 31, 2016

Damn, Ray Liotta was off his face this morning on Good Morning Britain, face being the operative word, what a mess. — Mathias Waterfield (@Mathiasest85) May 31, 2016

Ray, whose career has spanned over three decades, is enjoying a small screen resurgence thanks to his role alongside Jennifer Lopez in Shades of Blue.

