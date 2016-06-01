Calvin Harris shows face for first time since crash

DJ Calvin Harris has showed his face for the first time since his May 20 car crash that saw him hospitalised.

The boyfriend of Taylor Swift posted a rather serious looking selfie on Snapchat with the caption: "F*** This".

With only half of his face visible in the shots, some fans are now wondering if Calvin's other side displayed minor injuries sustained in the Beverly Hills crash.

At the time of the accident, his representative revealed Calvin, real name Adam Wiles, had been admitted to hospital with a laceration on his nose, but he was treated and released hours later, with medics advising him to take a few days rest.

As a result, he had to cancel a residency gig at Sin City's Omnia club at late notice on 20 May, and axe his headlining set at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama on 21 May.

He had initially been scheduled to resume his Vegas work commitments at Hakkasan and Omnia on Thursday and Friday, respectively, but he scrapped those shows too as he still wasn't well enough to perform.

Calvin, 32, subsequently apologised to fans via Twitter as he thanked them for their support.

"Thank you so much for your messages and sorry to (sic) any disappointment I caused with the show cancellations...," he wrote. "I'm feeling lucky and very grateful rn (right now)." He ended the post with three praying hands emojis.

