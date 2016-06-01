Khloe Kardashian twerks on new boyfriend

Khloe Kardashian twerks on new BF

Khloe Kardashian was busted twerking all over NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr!

The pair looked cosy at Drake's Memorial Day pool party in L.A's Hidden Hills - the same shindig where a hectic fight erupted.

Sources told TMZ the reality star and NY Giants ballplayer were "definitely into each other" and "looked like a couple."

Khloe Kardashian -- I'm Not Dating Odell Beckham ... Just Flirting https://t.co/H1FAOkMFJZ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2016

So who is this guy?

Odell is a 23-year-old football player who is best known for making "the catch of the year" in 2014.

In the past Odell has hung out with Khloe's "bestie" Scoot Disick, Beyonce and singer Zendaya.

Last month Khloe filed papers to divorce Lamar Odom for the second time.

