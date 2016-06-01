News

Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Khloe Kardashian twerks on new boyfriend

Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Entertainment /
Khloe Kardashian twerks on new BF

Khloe Kardashian twerks on new BF

Khloe Kardashian was busted twerking all over NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr!

The pair looked cosy at Drake's Memorial Day pool party in L.A's Hidden Hills - the same shindig where a hectic fight erupted.

Khloe and Odell are apparently a couple. Photo: Getty

Sources told TMZ the reality star and NY Giants ballplayer were "definitely into each other" and "looked like a couple."



So who is this guy?

Odell's Instagram feed shows off his luxe lifestyle. Photo: Instagram

Odell is a 23-year-old football player who is best known for making "the catch of the year" in 2014.



In the past Odell has hung out with Khloe's "bestie" Scoot Disick, Beyonce and singer Zendaya.

Last month Khloe filed papers to divorce Lamar Odom for the second time.

Odell and Zendaya. Photo: Getty

Odell and Scott Disick. Photo: Getty

Odell and Beyonce. Photo: Instagram

