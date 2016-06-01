Kyle's on-air meltdown over radio ratings

Kyle and Jackie O fell victim to a hilarious on-air prank set up by KIIS FM program director Derek Bargwanna.
Bargwanna told the pair that Rove and Sam beat them in the latest radio ratings, causing them to go off on an expletive-filled rant.
"We dropped 4.9," the director revealed to the duo.
"F***ing hell," Jackie O responded.
"That’s the worst ever," Kyle said.
"Rove and Sam have gone up 3.7 … so they’re 6.7," Bargwanna added.
A shocked Jackie exclaimed: "Are you kidding? They beat us? F***ing hell! I actually feel sick... What they f***? They’ve (Rove and Sam) gone from 3 to 6.7. I just don’t understand."
Despite Rove and Sam's rise in numbers, they were at sixth place in the radio survey, while Kyle and Jackie O remained in first place.
Bargwanna eventually decided to put the radio duo out of their misery: "I’m bulls****ing you. We’re still number one!"
"I am so relieved," Jackie O confessed.
