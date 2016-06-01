Kyle and Jackie O fell victim to a hilarious on-air prank set up by KIIS FM program director Derek Bargwanna.

Kyle's on-air meltdown over radio ratings

Bargwanna told the pair that Rove and Sam beat them in the latest radio ratings, causing them to go off on an expletive-filled rant.

"We dropped 4.9," the director revealed to the duo.

"F***ing hell," Jackie O responded.

"That’s the worst ever," Kyle said.

"Rove and Sam have gone up 3.7 … so they’re 6.7," Bargwanna added.

A shocked Jackie exclaimed: "Are you kidding? They beat us? F***ing hell! I actually feel sick... What they f***? They’ve (Rove and Sam) gone from 3 to 6.7. I just don’t understand."

Despite Rove and Sam's rise in numbers, they were at sixth place in the radio survey, while Kyle and Jackie O remained in first place.

Bargwanna eventually decided to put the radio duo out of their misery: "I’m bulls****ing you. We’re still number one!"

"I am so relieved," Jackie O confessed.

