It's a statistic many of us struggle to fathom: Every month more than six thousands Aussies go hungry - that equates to one in six of us.

Manu's battle to fight Aussie hunger

How, in a place known as 'the lucky country', can so many people be starving?

It's a question that so bothered My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Fieldel, he decided to lend a hand to hunger relief charity Foodbank in a bid to help those in need.

With the backing of Campbell's, the star has today launched a pop-up soup exchange in Sydney's Wynyard Park, and everyone is invited.

"I couldn't believe the reports that so many people are starving," Manu told Yahoo7 Entertainment. "It’s a ridiculous number, we are living in a modern society and it's important for everyone in Australia to know this.'

Manu, who has two children, says he was most disturbed by the figures showing that a staggering 32 percent of those going hungry are children.

"That is even more horrible to hear," he said. "I went with a different charity to West Africa and there you can understand why there is no food because there is not rain. But here... we have everything here!."

The chef also touched upon the next season for My Kitchen Rules, telling Yahoo7 Entertainment he's "excited" about jumping back into filming.

"Hopefully we will get amazing cooks again and it will be just another successful season," he said.

The Soup Exchange will be open on Wednesday 1 June, 11am-6.30pm.

