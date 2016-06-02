News

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are OVER

Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Taylor Swift and her DJ boyfriend Clavin Harris have split up!

TMZ reports the couple ended things after 15 months of dating.

Photo: Instagram

They made their public debut at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Apparently there breakup was amicable and there was no cheating or drama.

Taylor and Calvin on holidays. Photo: Instagram

"There was no drama. Things just don't work out sometimes," an insider told People.

Taylor and Calvin on holidays. Photo: Instagram

The split comes just two weeks after Calvin was in a car accident and had to cancel gigs.

"I'm just taking things as they come," Taylor told vogue earlier this year. "I'm in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key … this is the one thing that's been mine about my personal life."

