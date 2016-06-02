Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are OVER

Taylor Swift and her DJ boyfriend Clavin Harris have split up!

TMZ reports the couple ended things after 15 months of dating.

They made their public debut at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Apparently there breakup was amicable and there was no cheating or drama.

"There was no drama. Things just don't work out sometimes," an insider told People.

The split comes just two weeks after Calvin was in a car accident and had to cancel gigs.

"I'm just taking things as they come," Taylor told vogue earlier this year. "I'm in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key … this is the one thing that's been mine about my personal life."