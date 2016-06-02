Alan Dale slams the Kardashians for having "no talent"

Veteran actor Alan Dale has thrown major shade at the Kardashian clan.

The 69-year-old New Zealand-born star says the famous family are to blame for what constitutes as a 'celebrity' nowadays.

"Look at people like these Kardashians," he told AAP.

"They actually can't do anything except have a big arse. They don't actually have any talent at all."

Ouch.

Alan, who is most famous for his roles on Neighbours and The O.C., also revealed that he cares a lot less now about fame than he used to.

"When you’re young you pretend that’s (being famous) not what you really want but it is," he said.

"As you get older ... I’ve had my share of all that sort of stuff, I don’t need crowds in the street."

