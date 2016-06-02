The Mountain smashes clueless Fitzy in blind wrestling

Wrestling is a pretty intense sport - but imagine doing it with a blindfold.

RELATED: Fitzy and Wippa get a surprise call from Russell Crowe

RELATED: Wippa crowned 'Masterchef' in ultimate dinner party

Nova 969's breakfast show hosts Fitzy and Wippa decided to give the challenge a red hot go this morning, only things didn't work out quite so well for Fitzy aka Ryan Fitzgerald.

See, Fitzy thought he was simply going to be battling his mate and co-host Wippa aka Michael Wipfli. What he didn't know is that the show's crew decided to call in some extra help to take him on.

Enter the world's strongest man, Gregor Clegane, aka The Mountain.

The Game of Thrones strongman has been spending quite a bit of time Down Under recently and dropped by the station's Sydney studios for the hilarious prank that ended with a Fitzy freak out.

Watch the video above to check out how it all unfolded.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.