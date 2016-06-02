In case you've been living under a rock, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are getting a divorce.

This 'Walking Dead' actress just defended Johnny Depp and people are not happy

RELATED: Do these texts prove Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard?

RELATED: New photos reveal Heard bruises from another alleged Depp attack

RELATED: Amber Heard's financial woes revealed

RELATED: Claims Johnny Depp broke hand after 'punching' wall

Since Amber Heard filed for the split last week, things have been getting more and more dramatic, with the 30-year-old actress claiming she was abused at the hands of her husband, showing up at court with visible bruises on her face and requesting a restraining order against Depp.

Now actress Laurie Holden - known for playing Andrea on cult TV show The Walking Dead - wants fans to withhold judgement...but the Internet is unhappy with her stance.

In response to news that Depp's latest movie, Alice Through The Looking Glass, is flopping big time at the box office, Holden tweeted her support.

I, for one, am going to see Johnny Depp's new movie. His personal life is just that. Personal. No one knows the real truth so just zip it. — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) May 28, 2016

"I, for one, am going to see Johnny Depp's new movie. His personal life is just that. Personal," she wrote.

"No one knows the real truth so just zip it."

Cue the wrath of Twitter.

@Laurie_Holden I'm really disappointed in you Laurie, I liked you but disregarding the victim while supporting the abuser? That's horrible — ☾ (@grimestrash) May 28, 2016

@Laurie_Holden Hello Human Rights Activist, sorry for breaking it to you, but you need to go back to school and get educated, learn humanity — Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) May 28, 2016

I, for one, hope to see him go to prison and can't wait for the bad karma to women that ignore abuse. @Laurie_Holden https://t.co/w4x5nbvATt — cydney (unfollow me) (@_cydneyy) May 28, 2016

In response to the drama, Holden then tweeted that her comments were taken out of context.

To be clear: I am just saying DON'T JUMP TO CONCLUSIONS. Even a pic might not be telling the whole story.... — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) May 28, 2016

"To be clear: I am just saying DON'T JUMP TO CONCLUSIONS. Even a pic might not be telling the whole story..." she wrote.

The actress has since released a statement, saying she was "deeply saddened" that her comments offended some of her followers.

RELATED: 'Witnesses' say Amber Heard is 'lying' about iPhone beating

RELATED: Johnny Depp hides out at $16,000/night hotel

"I am deeply saddened if my recent comments offended anyone of caused victims of domestic violence to feel disrespected,” she wrote.

“I am an active crusader in support of victims’ rights, human rights and deplore the idea of anyone being physically and emotionally abused in any form.

“I must clarify that my comments were solely an impassioned reaction to the vilification of a human being on social media and the public outcry for complete and utter ruination.

“Let me be clear: I strongly believe that each and every individual who alleges ‘abuse’ should be heard and protected under full recourse of the law…but I do not support cyber bullying and trial by Twitter.

She ended her statement with, “stop the hate, grant people the grace of working out their issues without a mob mentality audience”.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.