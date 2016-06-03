Bette Midler's chicken, Kim Kardashian, has died

Bette Midler has chickens named after the Kardashians

Bow down to Bette Milder, ultimate queen of sass.

The veteran actress has taken another backhanded swipe at Kim Kardashian by revealing her pet chicken, named after Kim K, died of a yeast infection.

Wow.

Chatting at the New York Restoration Project's Spring Picnic, the 70-year-old confessed to naming her pet chickens after the Kardashians.

"We have the Kardashian sisters, actually, our chickens," she said.

"Kim died of a yeast infection. We had to get some different ones."

This isn't the first time the Hocus Pocus actress has thrown shade at the reality star.

In 2011 she tweeted: "Spent yesterday cleaning out the chicken coop; came out covered in sh*t .... The hens are Kim, Kourtney and Khloé. And they're exactly like their namesakes!"

Burn!

PLUS earlier this year, Bette also slammed Kim's naked mirror selfie: "Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera."

Why are people so unkind?

