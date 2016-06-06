Mariah's ex 'refusing' to sign divorce papers

Nick Cannon is reportedly refusing to sign off on his divorce from Mariah Carey.

The America's Got Talent host split from the Hero singer - who whom he has twins Moroccan and Monroe, five - in August 2014 and he filed for divorce later that year.

Though they struck a property settlement and agreed to joint custody of their twins in December 2014, Nick has repeatedly declined to sign the paperwork to make the divorce official, and, according to TMZ, won't give reasons for his hesitation.

However, sources told the website the 35-year-old star still loves Mariah and doesn't officially want to let her go, nor is he keen for her to tie the knot with billionaire fiancé James Packer.

Despite the claims, when news broke in January that the Australian businessman had popped the question to the We Belong Together singer, Nick was quick to congratulate them.

He tweeted: "Congrats to @MariahCarey and James! May God Bless Your Future Union... #GreatPeople #GreatCouple. (sic)"

And Nick also poked fun at his own reaction to the news, sharing a picture from his television show Real Husbands of Hollywood, where he is lying in a hospital bed with Kevin Hart looking at him worried, with the caption reading, "It's just a ring Nick ..."

Adding his own caption to the picture, he shared: "Ha! This made me laugh out loud for real!!! HILARIOUS! #AllLove (sic)"

Meanwhile, Nick previously insisted Mariah, 46, will always be the "love of [his] life".

He said: "It's one of those things, I'm a hopeless romantic too.

Through this learning process, you never say never. To me one thing I know, that will always be the love of my life, always be my family and that's never going to change.

"It's extremely disappointing when you see that people just want to perpetuate negativity when there is no negativity even involved."

