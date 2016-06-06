Fans were sent into shock over night about the apparent death of Jack Black, however it has since been confirmed that his ‘untimely death’ was simply an internet hoax.

Jack Black Confirmed Alive After Online Death Hoax

A series of tweets were sent from Jack Black’s band account, Tenacious D, announcing his death. The first of the three tweets was sent late last night Australian time, ““sad to officially annouce (sic) the death of Jack Black at the age of 46, rest in peace brother,” it read.

A second tweet was then sent an hour later with the hashtag #RIPJackBlack and the third read, “It is with a heavy heart I am to announce that Jack Black passed away last night at 3:37am. The cause of death is yet unknown.”

Though the tweets were sent from the official band account, many fans were skeptical due to the lack of news reports and grammatical errors in the tweets.

And their suspicions were confirmed by Tenacious D.

"WE had our Twitter account hacked," the band tweeted. "We can assure you that Jack is ALIVE and WELL."

WE had our Twitter account hacked. We can assure you that Jack is ALIVE and WELL and that this was a sick "prank". — Tenacious D (@RealTenaciousD) June 5, 2016

And it’s not the first time Jack Black’s been the subject of an online death hoax. In 2012 it was claimed that he had fallen off a cliff in New Zealand, while another in 2014 alleged he had died after a stroke.