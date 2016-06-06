***SPOILER ALERT***

Did we just lose another beloved Game of Thrones character?

We're only three episodes away from the season finale of Game of Thrones season six - and if the most recent episodes are anything to go by, we're in for a big, bloody finish.

While fans have been a little disappointed that the last two episodes seemed to have put on the breaks when it comes to the blood and guts, the final few moments of The Broken Man have us all wondering whether this fan favourite will make it to the end.

Yep, it looks like Arya may be on her last legs.

One of the last suriving Stark children, viewers have watched Arya escape King's Landing, travel Westeros with her unlikely companion, The Hound, and sail the seas to Braavos to learn to serve the Many-Faced God.

Since she turned her back on the strange religion last episode - by refusing to murder actress Lady Crane - it seems her days in the show numbered.

Cue this heart-wrenching scene, when a stunned Arya is attacked by Jaqen H'ghar's right hand gal, The Waif, in disguise.

That injury doesn't look great, does it?

The young Stark does manage to escape, thank goodness, but is left staggering in the streets of Braavos without any help. Someone get the girl a towel, for goodness sake!

Fans, unsurprisingly, weren't too happy with the latest turn of events.

how you gonna defy the faceless men and then not watch your back at all times arya??? you should be on full alert!!! — baby face (@sierratinyhouse) June 6, 2016

Arya is that little cousin who you like, but who you wish would make better choices. — Emmy Jay (@emeraldjaguar) June 6, 2016

I've never hated a character more than I hate that girl that just stabbed Arya.... 😡😡😡 #GameofThrones — Karleen (@fynyx) June 6, 2016

OMG GAME OF THRONES, STOP IT RIGHT NOW, I HATE EVERYTHING #GameofThrones — Chloe Durham (@Shesgotblueeyes) June 6, 2016

I'd rather not be part of the #starkfamily they gave the worst luck #GameofThrones — Kathleen Gunn (@kgunner08) June 6, 2016

Perhaps producers of the show thought the blow of the (potential) loss of Arya could be softened by assuring us that her captor-turned-sort-of-friend, The Hound, was alive and well.

He says that "hate" kept him alive, but we all know that deep down, he's a total teddy bear.

Alright, maybe not, considering his new friends just all got slaughtered by the Band of Brothers and he is on his merry way to see them all suffer.

Gulp.

Also in this episode, Sansa Stark and Jon Snow continue their search to rally an army to take on the Boltons and win back their home, Winterfell.

Results have been mixed, to say the least.

The most kick-ass grandma in Westeros, Olenna Tyrell, is on her way back to Highgarden, convinced by a secret message from the High Sparrow's new pet, Margaery.

She's not leaving without a few scathing words of wisdon for Cersei Lannister, of course.

"You've lost, Cersei," Olenna tells the blonde.

"That's the only joy I can find in all this misery."

Ouch.

