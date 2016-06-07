This has us very, very confused.

Justin Bieber just posted the weirdest video on Instagram

The Biebs has posted what can only be described as the weirdest video OF ALL TIME to his 70.5 million Instagram followers.

The clip shows Bieber - with his newly bleached blonde hair - singing the words "I don't know why" while moving his mouth around in all sorts of directions.

Yeah, we don't get it either.

"I don't know why I become a weirdo when I'm bored and alone I didn't even know my face could form in this way," Bieber captioned the video.

The 22-year-old also did something to shock his fans on Instagram: he re-followed his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Several fans of the former couple, who call themselves Jelena believers, pointed out that Bieber had hit the follow button on the 23-year-old pop beauty's page, showing he is still interested in what she is up to.

Bieber previously unfollowed the Kill Them With Kindness singer when they split in November 2014.

Justin's Instagram also shows he most recently followed Hailey Baldwin, who he's been romantically linked to, and model Bella Hadid.

