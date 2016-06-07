News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Justin Bieber just posted the weirdest video on Instagram

Jessica Clark
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

This has us very, very confused.

Justin Bieber just posted the weirdest video on Instagram

Justin Bieber just posted the weirdest video on Instagram

The Biebs has posted what can only be described as the weirdest video OF ALL TIME to his 70.5 million Instagram followers.

RELATED: The Justin Bieber remix of Drake's One Dance has landed

RELATED: Justin Bieber emojis are happening

RELATED: Are Justin Bieber and Rita Ora an item?

The clip shows Bieber - with his newly bleached blonde hair - singing the words "I don't know why" while moving his mouth around in all sorts of directions.

Yeah, we don't get it either.

Dear Beiber, you have us very, very confused...Photo: Getty Images

"I don't know why I become a weirdo when I'm bored and alone I didn't even know my face could form in this way," Bieber captioned the video.

The 22-year-old also did something to shock his fans on Instagram: he re-followed his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Justin also re-followed his ex, Selena Gomez, on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images

Several fans of the former couple, who call themselves Jelena believers, pointed out that Bieber had hit the follow button on the 23-year-old pop beauty's page, showing he is still interested in what she is up to.

Bieber previously unfollowed the Kill Them With Kindness singer when they split in November 2014.

Justin's Instagram also shows he most recently followed Hailey Baldwin, who he's been romantically linked to, and model Bella Hadid.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.

Back To Top