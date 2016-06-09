Kit Harington reveals why he shaved off his beard

Kit Harington’s facial hair made headlines around the world when he took a razor to it last week, but the actor can’t understand why.

Pictures of the Game Of Thrones star looking fresh-faced after a performance of his play Doctor Faustus left fans in a meltdown over whether this meant his character Jon Snow is really dead.

Kit, who apparently finds the whole thing comical, has now answered exactly why his hirsute look had to go – but he left viewers hanging about Jon’s fate.

“I’m amazed that it makes (the news). My publicist sent me some press, and it was in the Independent and the Telegraph!” he told Digital Spy.

“These are mainstream publications writing about someone’s beard being shaved! Hair grows back and actors have to change their look all the time. I find it consistently entertaining," he said.

He said he lost his beard for a “shave test”.

“For my next job I have to work out how quickly I can grow a beard. To do that, I have to shave. So I’m not having to take selfies everyday, it’s not fun!”

Kit said “it helped” not to be recognised all the time.

He said: “It was quite nice. I guess I’m associated with a look, so having shaved there was less being noticed, so that was quite fun.”

