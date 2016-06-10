Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend defends assault claims

Amber Heard’s ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree is speaking out after news surfaced that the actress was arrested in 2009 for domestic violence against her.

In a statement, van Ree says the 2009 incident, in which Heard allegedly grabbed and struck her arm during an altercation at Seattle airport, was "over-sensationalized."

"In 2009, Amber was wrongfully accused for an incident that was misinterpreted and over-sensationalized by two individuals in a power position.

"I recount hints of misogynistic attitudes toward us which later appeared to be homophobic when they found out we were domestic partners and not just 'friends'," Tasia said.

Amber appeared in front of a King County judge in 2009, following the public altercation with Tasia but the prosecutor declined to file charges.

Though the pair called it quits in 2012, the photographer says the two have maintained an amicable relationship and that she has the "utmost respect" for the actress.

"It's disheartening that Amber's integrity and story are being questioned yet again. Amber is a brilliant, honest and beautiful woman and I have the utmost respect for her. We shared five wonderful years together and remain close to this day," Tasia said.

Amber recently filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, 52, after 15 months of marriage and has alleged that he assaulted her numerous times during their marriage.

