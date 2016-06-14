Blake Lively's pregnant stunt scenes

She may be pregnant with her second child, but that didn’t deter Blake Lively from taking on the challenging stunt scenes for upcoming movie, The Shallows.

"They didn't hire a stunt double till the last two weeks of shooting," the 28-year-old reveals in the behind-the-scenes clip for ET Online.

"Every single day there wasn't a single scene that wasn't stunt-heavy."

The Gossip Girl star filmed the scenes for the flick, which is out in August, on the Gold Coast in Australia at the end of last year, and then reshot scenes in Malibu, California in April.

"Doing the underwater sequences, I'm in 4.5-foot waves," she added.

"Whether I was in the tank or when I was in the ocean, I was about 300 yards away from shore. They would drop me off on this rock that was three feet by three feet."

Blake revealed she was pregnant with her second child with her husband Ryan Reynolds in April.

