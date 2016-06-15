Grey Worm totally sucks at knife skills IRL

Thanks to Emilia Clarke, the actor who plays Grey Worm in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones has been exposed as a fraud.
OK, so that's a little harsh, BUT, it turns out Jacob Anderson lacks the fancy knife-skills of his on-screen character, Unsullied soldier Grey Worm.
Clarke - who plays Daenerys Targareyn on the show - posted a clip of the actor mucking about behind the scenes on Instagram.
"The truth behind my warriors.." she captioned the clip.
Tyrion Lannister, aka Peter Dinklage, also makes a surprise appearance in the video, acting as though he'd copped a knife to the throat thanks to Anderson's careless knife-throwing.
At least the gang is all having fun in between takes, right?
