Thanks to Emilia Clarke, the actor who plays Grey Worm in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones has been exposed as a fraud.

Grey Worm totally sucks at knife skills IRL

OK, so that's a little harsh, BUT, it turns out Jacob Anderson lacks the fancy knife-skills of his on-screen character, Unsullied soldier Grey Worm.

Clarke - who plays Daenerys Targareyn on the show - posted a clip of the actor mucking about behind the scenes on Instagram.

"The truth behind my warriors.." she captioned the clip.

Tyrion Lannister, aka Peter Dinklage, also makes a surprise appearance in the video, acting as though he'd copped a knife to the throat thanks to Anderson's careless knife-throwing.

At least the gang is all having fun in between takes, right?

