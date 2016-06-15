News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bachelor in Paradise recap Ep 13
It's a tale of two emotions on Bachelor in Paradise

Grey Worm totally sucks at knife skills IRL

Jessica Clark
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Thanks to Emilia Clarke, the actor who plays Grey Worm in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones has been exposed as a fraud.

Grey Worm totally sucks at knife skills IRL

Grey Worm totally sucks at knife skills IRL

RELATED: Game of Thrones theories you need to read before the next episode

RELATED: GoT season six: the season of anti-climaxes?

RELATED: Did we just lose another beloved Game of Thrones character?

OK, so that's a little harsh, BUT, it turns out Jacob Anderson lacks the fancy knife-skills of his on-screen character, Unsullied soldier Grey Worm.

Clarke - who plays Daenerys Targareyn on the show - posted a clip of the actor mucking about behind the scenes on Instagram.

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones. Photo: HBO

"The truth behind my warriors.." she captioned the clip.

Tyrion Lannister, aka Peter Dinklage, also makes a surprise appearance in the video, acting as though he'd copped a knife to the throat thanks to Anderson's careless knife-throwing.

Peter Dinklage also appears in the funny clip. Photo: Instagram

At least the gang is all having fun in between takes, right?



Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.

Back To Top