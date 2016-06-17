Did Taylor leak those pictures of her kissing Tom?

Taylor Swift may hate the word calculating, but there’s no denying the superstar is a master at what she does on and off the stage.

RELATED: Calvin Harris breaks silence after Swift breakup

RELATED: Calvin 'dumped Taylor after losing interest'

RELATED: The best Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston memes

One day after pictures showed the Bad Blood singer locking lips with actor Tom Hiddleston — just two weeks after splitting with Calvin Harris — there may be another twist in the saga that is Taylor Swift’s love life.

Did the secretive star leak the photos herself?

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's romance sensationally revealed https://t.co/xc2yGvUPFj pic.twitter.com/gTCfDZsjfV — The Sun (@TheSun) June 15, 2016

New York magazine published an article breaking down why the timing is suspect. Could Taylor have let the photos hit the Internet on Wednesday to draw attention away from Kim Kardashian-West’s GQ interview that went wide on Thursday?

The most gossip-worthy quotes from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sit-down had to do with Taylor. Kim alleges that she — along with a room full of people — heard Kanye West’s hourlong conversation with Taylor where he asked the singer’s permission to use that infamous line in his song Famous.

Kim says that the chat was documented on video by a crew that was in the studio filming Kanye. She also alleges that Taylor’s lawyers sent a threatening letter saying, “Don’t ever let that footage come out of me saying that. Destroy it.”

Swift’s rep gave GQ a lengthy statement denying Kardashian-West’s version of the story. Which brings us to why there is some reason to believe New York magazine’s theory of events.

Since GQ had to ask Swift’s people for comment prior to going to print, that means Team Taylor had known for a while the story was coming out. That gave them plenty of time to craft a way to change the news cycle. Making out with Tom Hiddleston on a rock? Check. This also gave them the opportunity to rewrite the "Taylor dumped again" headlines.

So what is the deal with Taylor and Tom? Was this make-out strictly out of convenience, as are many Hollywood relationships? Or is there something more?

A source close to Swift tells Yahoo Be the budding relationship is not just for show.

"It’s new, and they are just taking it as it comes. But she is happy," the insider says, telling us that the Grammy-winning singer found all the "poor Taylor dumped" headlines "pretty ironic."

"Just look at the video of Taylor and Tom dancing at the Met Gala a month ago to see them show off their chemistry," defends the source.

Before they busted a move together, the two mingled at Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour’s pre-Met party on May 1. Taylor was snapped in the background of this shot that shows Tom exiting the soiree with Idris Elba.

They came together once again on the night of the actual Met Gala, and Taylor made quite an impression on the Thor actor.

"I sat next to her at dinner that night, and she was very charming," Tom told MTV. "She is amazing — I’ve seen a couple of her videos."

So where does this leave Calvin Harris (real name: Adam Wiles)?

Adds our source, "It was a mutual parting of ways with Adam."

Calvin’s side begs to differ. There have been multiple reports that he is furious and "betrayed" over the kissing photos and believes she cheated on him. He’s deleted old shots of him and Taylor on Instagram and has (gasp!) unfollowed her on social media.

"The timing of it is definitely fishy. He’s a little taken aback," a source close to the DJ tells Yahoo Be. "But he just wants her to be happy."

Guess we’ll have to wait until Taylor’s next album to hear just how amicable this split really was.

But let’s be clear: Taylor’s not the only one who may be having her way with the celebrity news cycle.

When breakup news hit, those “close” to the DJ were more than happy to peddle the “he dumped her” narrative. Now? Calvin’s all about playing the victim and the “she cheated” card.

So which is it?

Great attempt on Calvin’s part to out-Swift Swift — but she’ll always be one step ahead in the media game of chess.

*Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.*