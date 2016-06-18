Marco has been voted off Big Brother UK 'I have no regrets'

Marco Pierre White Jr. has been voted off Big Brother UK

Marco Pierre White Jr. is the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother UK house.

After just 11 days on the show, the son of the celebrity chef has shocked viewers with his sexual acts with glamour model Laura Carter, even though he is engaged.

Following his eviction, he admitted in an awkward interview with Big Brother UK host Emma Willis that he had prepared himself to go.

“I can’t believe it, to be fair. I was a bit surprised but I was ready to go. I had packed my bags,” he said.

“I mean, it’s just a great time in there, you’ve just got to lose yourself in there and get a bit crazy. I don’t regret anything I did.”

But after learning that his fiancé Kim Melville-Smith wasn't there to support him after his eviction, he appeared visibly upset.

Emma showed the 21-year-old Kim’s tweet, which read, "Fyi I said hallpass NOT open relationship. I don't watch bb, but I heard this today. Worst thing I can't even talk to him.”

Fyi I said #hallpass NOT open relationship. I don't watch bb, but I heard this today. Worst thing I can't even talk to him #bbuk #bbmarco — Kim Melville-Smith (@KJmelvillesmith) June 12, 2016

"I don't want to talk about that tweet. When I saw that tweet I was shocked," Marco responded, awkwardly.



“She’s a cool girl. I feel like we had this discussion. Can we move on now?”

Marco and Laura caused controversy after the tattooed 21-year-old was seen sucking Laura's nipples on camera. They have been seen having naked making out sessions in the hot tub and admitted to having sex in the same room as their housemates.

"She was cute, she is hot," Marco has remarked about his former housemate.

