Fans today are heaping messages of support and congratulations on Nova's Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli, who is the proud new dad to his second son.

Nova's Wippa welcomes second son with wife Lisa

The breakfast radio host revealed that his second son with wife Lisa, was born yesterday morning, and weighed in at 3.3 kilograms.

"What an entry! 10/10 for mother and baby combination Lisa Wipfli and Jack Walter David Wipfli," Wippa excitedly text his Nova family.

"A solid 7.3lbs of baby brother to Ted. Team doing well, thanks for your love and wishes."

Fitzy and Wippa's official Instagram also shared a snap of the new family of four enjoying a cuddle in hospital.

(And yes, that's Wippa with a Go-Pro strapped to his head to record the whole event...)

Just hours before the birth - which took place via C-Section - Lisa posted a snap of her and Wippa arriving at the hospital.

"Time to meet our little man," she captioned an elevator selfie pic.

The couple are already proud parents to 16-month-old Theodore 'Teddy' Wipfli.

