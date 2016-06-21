New Bachelorette’s ex boyfriend speaks out

Singleton Georgia Love has been announced as Australia’s new Bachelorette, but her ex-boyfriend Matt Garwood has come out of the woodwork to talk about what it was like dating the brunette beauty.

In an interview with Fifi and Dave for 101.9 Fox FM, heartbroken Garwood says he was devastated when they split up, because she began dating one of his co-workers not long afterwards!

“I was working at a cabaret restaurant in Melbourne called Dracula's,” Garwood reveals.

“After we broke up, let’s just say her new boyfriend worked at Dracula's as well.

“It’s a very dramatic story."

But Garwood - who appeared on the 2014 season of The Voice - has nothing but good things to say about his former flame, who he reveals he had a long-distance relationship with seven months to a year, a couple of years ago.

“There’s no doubt [the Bachelors] will fall head over heels for her. She’s a whole lot of fun,” he added.

“It was strange thing to wake up to yesterday. It’s not every day you can say your last girlfriend is dating guys on TV.”

It's not everyday that your last girlfriend is the new ChannelTEN Bachelorette on tv! @channelten @TheBachelorTV @ pic.twitter.com/ssX82ktN4T — Matthew Garwood (@GarwoodMatthew) June 20, 2016

Meanwhile, Sam Frost has given the new Bachelorette some words of wisdom ahead of her appearing on the hit show.

“I think the best thing to do is... look after your mental wellbeing," she said on her 2Day FM show Rove & Sam this morning. "No one has your best interest apart from you."

