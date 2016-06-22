Demi Lovato returns to Twitter

Just over 24 hours after she declared she was "quitting" Twitter, Demi Lovato has changed her mind and is back on the social media site.

"F*** this. I'm back bitches. And I'm coming back more honest than ever," she tweeted. "I love my Lovatics too much to leave them over some lame a** haters. What was I thinking?"

RELATED: Demi Lovato Slams Mariah Carey As 'Nasty'

RELATED: Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Break Up

Fuck this.. I'm back bitches. And I'm coming back more honest than ever — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 21, 2016

I love my Lovatics too much to leave them over some lame ass haters.. What was I thinking?! 😝😂 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 22, 2016

The 23-year-old singer had decided to leave Twitter and Instagram on Monday because she didn't want to see other people's comments and said she believed people don't give a "f**k" what she has to say.

"Damn I gotta quit sayin s**t. Bye Twitter. And insta," she wrote. "I like snapchat cause I don't have to see what some of y'all say. Follow me if you want: theddlovato

"But why do people actually give a f**k what I say?? like if you don't care the gtfo haha (sic)."

Demi continued to remind her 36.6 million followers about the positive things she has done to dispel social media trolls.

That one time I started my own charity providing mental health care for people who can't afford it and this is what y'all talk about 🤔😑 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016

"That one time I started my own charity providing mental health care for people who can't afford it and this is what y'all talk about," she added.

"And people wonder what's wrong with the world. Pay more attention to good than bad. (sic)."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.