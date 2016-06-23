Liam Hemsworth spills on his engagement to Miley

Liam Hemsworth says his engagement to Miley Cyrus was a "well-thought" out idea.

So Liam has said some things...

Chatting to News Corp, the Independence Day Resurgence actor said getting back together with Miley wasn't a decision he took lightly.

"I don’t think that was impulsive. That was a well thought-out idea," he revealed.

The pair broke off their engagement in 2013 after three years of dating before rekindling their relationship over the new year.

Liam says his split from Miley "needed to happen" at the time.

He told GQ Australia: "Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time - we both needed that."

And speaking about their relationship now, he added: "People will figure it out, they already have... They're not dumb.

"I guess when I feel something, then I just feel it and I go for it. I make my decisions about what's going to make me happy, what I think is right and what I want to do - and I don't worry too much outside of that."

