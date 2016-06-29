Guess who's the daddy in new 'Bridget Jones's Baby' trailer

New 'Bridget Jones' Baby' trailer drops

A new trailer for Bridget Jones's Baby has dropped and all anybody ants to know is - who's the daddy?

Everyone's favourite clumsy singleton has found herself embroiled in yet another love triangle, this time involving Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and newcomer Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey).

The third installment of the hit franchise takes place after Bridget and on-and-off again love Mark break-up.

Bridget's love life takes a rather curious turn when she meets the very handsome American Jack, who's got a "pretty nice-sized puppet".

Goodness.

Things get really complicated, however, when Bridget and Mark after forced to share godparent duties and end up indulging in a heated night of passion.

And then, you guessed it, Bridget discovers she's up the duff but has no clue just who the baby daddy is.

We can't wait!

Bridget Jones’s Baby will be released later this year.

