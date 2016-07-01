Gwyneth Paltrow on being the "most hated celebrity"

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about what it was like being labelled "the most hated celebrity" in 2013.

The Iron Man star told Stephen Sackur, host of the BBC News’ Hard Talk, that she had a hard time wrapping her head around being so unpopular.

“I'm the most hated celebrity? More than, like, Chris Brown?", the 43-year-old questioned.

"What did I do?"

Gwyneth was declared “The Most Hated Celebrity” by Star Magazine, beating out the likes of Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway and John Mayer.

However, the Goop creator says it's water off a duck's back.

"All I can do is be my authentic self, and if you know me, then you know who I am, and that I have fun and eat and am so appreciative for my life," she said.

The mother-of-two claims that she probably "inspires a lot of resentment" because people think she grew up with "with a silver spoon in her mouth", but insists she worked hard to get where she is now.

"I never had any supplementation, he (Gwyneth's father, Bruce) never helped me with my rent, I never had a trust fund," she spilled.

"So the idea that I am spoiled or that I didn't work for what I have is just not accurate, but I can see how somebody might have that perception."

