Nick Young responds to Iggy Azalea’s cheating accusations

Iggy Azalea claims she CAUGHT Nick Young cheating on her

The NBA player has seemingly responded to Iggy Azalea‘s claims that she caught him cheating on video footage in a series of tweets and an Instagram video.

If you perfect then be perfect I live in a world where ppl fuck up learn from it and move on ... — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 2, 2016

That's life ... hate me or love me I'm still going to love life man — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 2, 2016

Nick later posted an Instagram video singing along to “Feel No Way” by Drake, which included the lyrics, “I had to let go of us to show myself what I could do and that just didn’t sit right with you… Now you’re talking down on my name, on purpose.”

The athlete’s comments come amid a series of tweets that Azalea, 26, offered up on Thursday, June 30, to explain why the couple ultimately called of their relationship and their engagement.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Twitter to confirm that she had actually caught the Lakers star with other women in their home.

"I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage," Azalea wrote.

This isn’t the first time Azalea and Young’s relationship has been tested with allegations of cheating. In March, the pair made headlines after footage surfaced of Young allegedly admitting to cheating on Azalea with several women.

“You was 30, she was 19? What about Amber Rose, you ain’t never tried?” his Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell is heard asking Young. (Russell later revealed that he had taped the conversation.) In response, Young said, “No, she knows my girl.”