Louis Tomlinson wants to pre-approve pictures of his son posted on social media.

Louis Tomlinson demands his baby mama keeps son off social media

The 24-year-old singer - who filed for joint custody over his five-month-old son Freddie Reign, who he has with his ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth - has allegedly asked for the right to check what images of his child are shared by Briana prior to being posted online, according to TMZ.

It has been reported the One Direction band member will settle the court case if the former couple can come to a mutual agreement, and restrict how much of their child is posted on the internet.

However, the mother of one - who gave birth to the little tot in January this year - has allegedly said she has the right to share as much as she wants with her followers because she is the mother of their offspring.

This news follows the recent statement released, which states Louis wants his son to have a "private and protected childhood", and is desperate to keep his baby and himself away from "intolerable" paparazzi.

According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the One Direction band member said: "[Louis wants] to have a normal, private and protected childhood.

"The levels of paparazzi attention on Freddie ... are intolerable and completely unjustifiable."

The musician- who reached a temporary custody agreement in February with Briana, which allowed him to see Freddie for several hours at a time with no overnight visits - has been dissatisfied by the lack of time he spends with his brood, which he believes has been impinged on by the attention he has received since the case opened, according to the representative.

However, Louis hopes the media will understand his request at this difficult time.

The representative explained: "Louis appreciates, respects and values his relationship with the media and we hope he and his son are afforded the same respect on this matter."

