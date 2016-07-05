Sam Frost has posted a heartbreaking tweet about cyber bullying.

Sam Frost 'broken' by bullies on social media

The radio star declared: "To the fake accounts heavily trolling me online & into my personal life. If you wanted to break me. Congratulations you have won. #broken"

Although it is unclear where the bullying stemmed from, her loyal fans, as well as other Aussie celebs, quickly jumped in to show Sam their support.

"HEY YOU! You are strong, smart and beautiful. Do not let faceless cowards get inside your head. Switch off for the night," said former Big Brother contestant Tully Smyth.

Fellow radio host Mel Greig advised: "Don’t you let them win, normal people don’t bring others down. Stay strong for YOU but also for the young girls who need you."

Sam, who has been holidaying with her boyfriend Sasha Mielczarek in Bali in recent weeks, has previously been slammed by body shamers who called her "too skinny" after she shared bikini photos on Instagram.

"Obviously when you’re on a holiday you take a few happy snaps," she said at the time.

"I posted one happy snap on my Instagram page and it was just me, just chillin’ at the beach, just smiling away at my sister and the comments that I received were absolutely appalling.

"They were saying I’m a bad role model because I’m so thin and I’ve clearly got an eating disorder."

The star said reading the comments "immediately changed her mood" and ruined her holiday: "I was playing with my niece at the time and there I am trying not to cry because I’m thinking, ‘how are people so horrible?'".

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old penned an open letter to bullies on her radio show.

"Those empty words you write behind you keyboard have an eternal effect on the person they’re directed at. You have no idea what battles people are facing behind closed doors. You could ruin their day, their week and even their life," she said.

