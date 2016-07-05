Harrison Ford reportedly got into a bar brawl in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Harrison Ford has been involved in a bar fight

According to witnesses who were present at the time, two men started verbally abusing the Indiana Jones actor for no apparent reason.

The 73-year-old then stood up to defend himself when one of the men lunged at him.

RELATED: J.Law "humiliated" in front of Harrison Ford

RELATED: Harrison Ford on playing an ageing Indiana Jones

RELATED: Justin Bieber 'caught on camera in fist fight'

Patrons within the establishment intervened immediately and restrained the man until police arrived at the scene.

One of the men involved was arrested and is allegedly being held on assault charges.

Marissa Barker, a witness at the time, said to KM 8 News: "The guy who attacked him got roughed up after what he did and it was well deserved. Harrison seemed to laugh it off afterwards and actually had a lot of nice things to say about the people here."

Ford's rep has yet to comment on the incident.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.