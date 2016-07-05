Former Neighbours star Melissa Bell lost her husband earlier this year but says he is still very much in her life.

Aussie TV star still 'sleeps' with her late husband

Melissa, 43, was married to Gary Dickinson for 15 years before he fell in to a coma after suffering a heart attack at work in November last year. The 57-year-old passed away in February.

Gary was deprived of oxygen for 30 minutes after his heart attack while paramedics tried to revive him. Melissa stayed by his bedside for three months and when doctors suggested she turn off life support the actress refused.

Speaking toThe Morning Show, Melissa said Gary's death had left a huge hole in her life.

"[After the heart attack] he did live for three months and one day and I stayed by his bedside the whole time in the hope that he would recover," she said.

The actress said she ignored doctor's advice to switch off Gary's life support because she wasn't ready to "give up hope".

"When they [the doctors] said there was no hope Gary spoke words, he smiled, he interacted with us," she said. We didn’t give up hope. Where there is love there is hope. He did small miracles and he did interact with us."

Melissa said she felt she needed to be the voice for husband while he didn't have one.

"I just hung on till the end advocating what Gary would have wanted," she said. "In the end he did pass away, but he put up a fight"

The actress said she has reserved a special corner in the family home for Gary's memory to live on.

Gary's clothes are still in the wardrobe, he joins the family for dinner each night and a shrine is on display in the family home, which Melissa made with her three kids Jonathan, 15, Isabella, 12 and William, 8. There is a big photo of Gary in the living room with many precious belongings surrounding it. Melissa says she gets comfort from knowing that his ghost, or spirit, is with the family.

