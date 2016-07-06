Winners & Losers star Melanie Vallejo is pregnant with first baby

Winners & Losers star Melanie Vallejo has announced she is expecting her first baby with her husband Matt Kingston.

Melanie, 36, posted a cute snap of her pregnant bump on Instagram, captioning it, “Surprise!! Here's what I've been up to since filming wrapped on Winners & Losers - my most exciting role to date!”

According to News.com.au, Melanie - who married Matt in 2011 – is six months pregnant and her baby is due in late September or early October.

Melanie played Sophie Wong on the hit TV show before the final season wrapped last year.

The actress previously revealed she was keen to start a family with her actor hubby.

“It’s the next thing that comes along, and I’m at baby making age,” she told the Herald Sun in 2014.

The announcement comes on the same day that Winners & Losers returns to air for it's final season ever.

Congrats guys!

